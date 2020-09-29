FCT Minister mourns as acting Secretary dies

Share the news













The Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has expressed deep sadness over the passing of the Acting Secretary for Education, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Alh. Umaru Marafa who died on Tuesday, 28th of September 2020 after a brief illness.

Malam Bello described the late civil servant as a dedicated, resourceful and hardworking officer who devoted a greater part of his working career to the service of the FCT Administration.

He commented on the tremendous amount of work Alh. Marafa and his team in the Education Secretariat were doing to ensure the safe re-opening of FCT schools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

The FCT Minister also condoled with the Government and people of Niger State and the Kontagora Emirate where the late Umaru Marafa was a prince.

He prayed for the repose of his soul and fortitude for his family over this great loss.

The late Alh. Marafa held several strategic positions in the FCTA, including, Head of Finance at the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS), Director of Administration and Finance at the Social Development Secretariat and Acting Secretary, Education Secretariat, a position he held until his death.

Related