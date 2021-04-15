The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, on Thursday honoured a traffic controller, Insp. Audu Selbol, in Abuja, for his outstanding commitment to duty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officer, popularly known in the nation’s Capital as ” the dancing officer ” received a gift of deep frizer refrigerator, grinding machine, food items and undisclosed sum of money.

The minister said she was touched after watching a documentary where the traffic controller was cheerfully and enthusiastically doing his job without minding the adverse conditions on the road.

Aliyu, who presented the gift items to the officer through leaders of her political pressure group, ‘ Team Ramatu ‘, noted that Nigerians, who worked hard with a sense of patriotism needed to be encouraged.

She urged Nigerians, especially women and youths not to lose faith in the country but endeavour to play their roles effectively towards national development.

One of the leaders of the groups, Farida Suleiman, also urged women to support their husbands, while aspiring to lead in any way possible.

She further commended the traffic controller, saying “this man has been doing this job passionately.

“Don’t think people are not looking at you, someone is looking at you. So do your job with passion,” Suleiman said.

Responding, the officer, thanked the minister and her group for the honour,

Selbol said his motivation to work was attributed to his strong faith that diligence rewards.

He, however, said that his wish was to inspire people to give their best in whatever they do, and also be recognised for it. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

