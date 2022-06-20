FCT minister hails military’s commitment to unity of Nigeria

The Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has commended the Nigerian Army for its efforts in ensuring the unity of Nigeria.

Bello gave the commendation at the opening of the Combat Support Arms Training (COSAT) Week 2022, organised by the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corp (NAIC) on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, the FCT is built on the premise of the unity and indivisibility of the country, adding that the effort of the military in that regard is commendable.

According to him, this is even more so as they have continued in collaboration with other security agencies to keep the nation’s capital safe.

Bello commended the Nigerian military for the successes so far recorded in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other forms of insecurity across the country.

He also prayed for the success and safety of the men and women in uniform and praised the memory of the valiant troops who had paid the supreme price while fighting to keep the country secure and united.

The minister said the various army formations in the FCT had continued to show commitment toward strengthening the resolve of the FCT administration to promote combined efforts at ensuring the security of all in the territory.

He assured the army of continuous support of the FCT administration, urging the leadership not to hesitate in reaching out to the administration should the need arise.

The minister described the theme for COSAT 2022, “Building Competences in Combat Support Arms to Enhance Contemporary Nigerian Army Operations in a Joint Environment’’ as apt.

According to him, the theme is not only germane but also timely as it seeks to enhance the capacity of officers and men in meeting the demands of their duties.

“I urge you, therefore, to take the lectures and activities lined up for this year’s COSAT Week seriously as well as seek for more advanced and indigenous technologies and other means to enhance your operations,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Army Combat support week is an annual training exercise organised by the various combat support arms, such as artillery, engineers, signals and intelligence among others.

The week provide an avenue for participants who are serving and retired senior military officers to brainstorm and re-strategise toward providing effective support to contemporary security operations. (NAN)

