FCT Minister flags off action against traffic violations

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has flagged- off a Ministerial Action Against Traffic Violation in the FCT, a measure that is intended to ensure compliance of all traffic rules and regulations by road users on FCT roads.

Bello performed this task at a brief event held at the major traffic intersection of Ahmadu Bello Way by Ralph Shodeinde Street at the Central Business District of Abuja.

In his remarks, the Minister reminded residents that the traffic lights and other road markings are intended to safeguard the lives of road users and ensure smooth and efficient flow of traffic.

He however lamented that as the population of the city expanded, it was observed that many road users did not understand many traffic rules and regulations and invariably put their lives and the lives of other road users in jeopardy.

In his words “as the city of Abuja continues to grow, we have noticed so many people coming into the city from areas where there are no traffic lights, don’t seem to understand the difference between green, amber and red and don’t seem to understand also that the moment you violate these simple three coloured lights, you are putting your life and the life of the other person in danger and we have sadly seen instances where lives have been lost at intersections like this one”

The Minister continued “so, this is something that has been of great concern to me and the Corps Marshal and the Commissioner of Police and the people in our health facilities because each time there is an accident, our system gets overstretched”.

Malam Bello also expressed appreciation to the Federal Road Safety corps, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Nigeria Police for keying into the Ministerial Action Against Traffic Violation and pledging their commitment to its success.

He said “All agencies have agreed to key into the system of making sure that every road user follows what you see at intersections, whether they are Zebra Crossings or whether they are traffic lights”.

He added “I’m very happy with the support of the men and women of the FRSC, the Nigerian Police, the NSCDC and the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services. Their actions will involve prosecution of offenders and impoundment of vehicles because the life of every citizen of Abuja matters to all of us”.

Bello also appealed for the cooperation of residents of the FCT saying that “a mega city like Abuja cannot be run if there is indiscipline on the road”. He also revealed that a committee of residents who have a passion for road safety and protection of lives will be formed to participate in advocacy and public enlightenment activities to ensure the success of the Action.

Also speaking, the Corps Marshal of the FRSC who was represented by Deputy Corps Marshal Kayode Fanola, assured the commitment of the FRSC to ensuring the success of the Ministerial Action. He also called for the availability of mobile courts.

DCM Fanola also commended the efforts of the FCT Minister in guaranteeing safety on FCT roads, saying “this is the first time I’m seeing a Minister coming physically to stand on the road to lay emphasis on his commitment to ensure that Abuja residents, road users use the road safely and that he is going to give the much needed political support, political will to ensure that the agents are able to do their work”.

Also pledging their commitment to the programme on behalf of their organisations were DCP (operations) FCT Police Command, Sunday Babaji, Chief Superintendent of Corps (NSCDC) Ayinde Yusuf and Director FCT Department of Road Traffic Services, Wadata Bodinga.

Also present at the event are Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu, the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, the Executive Secretary of FCDA, Engr Umar Gambo Jibrin, the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu the Ag Secretary, Transportation Secretariat, Mrs Alice Odey-Achu and other senior officials of the FCTA.