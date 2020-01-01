FCT minister donates items to 120 New Year babies

By Ibrahim Mohammed

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has donated baby items and cash to 120 babies delivered in selected Primary Health Care, PHC centres across the six Area Councils of the territory, as part of activities to celebrate the New Year.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister, Mr Austine Elemue and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday.

The Minister who donated the items in Chikuku Primary Health Care centre of Kuje Area Council, also prayed that there will be joy in the FCT Abuja in 2020 and beyond.

Represented by the Acting Executive Secretary of Primary Health Care Centre, Dr. Iwot Ndaeyo, the Minister also tasked mothers on early training of their children, just as she emphasized that children were gift from God.

She used the occasion to remind mothers of the need to ensure that their babies completed the routine immunization before the age of two years.

Aliyu also called on them to keep the immunization card safe and accept all vaccines given during government approved immunization campaigns.

“Note that vaccines are free in all Government Health facilities and you do not pay for cards, syringes or cotton wool. Report to the Primary Health Care Department in the Area Council should you be charged a fee for Immunization services.

“Remember to take care of yourselves and be well and fit always so that your babies grow well and be useful to you and the society. Attend Post Natal clinics and continue to take your routine medicines,” the Minister charged mothers.

She reiterated the FCT Administration’s determination to support those in genuine needs and emphasized the desire to promote the culture of being our brother’s keepers at all times.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, the mother of the Star baby born in Chikuku Primary Health Care Centre, Mrs. Rachael Senth, who delivered at 3.05am, thanked the Minister for the kind gesture, adding that the items and cash donation will assist mothers at this early stage of delivery.

The Ministerial team also visited Old Kutunku Primary Health Care Centre in Gwagwalada Area Council, Kunchigoro Primary Health Care Centre in Abuja Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Ushafa Primary Health Care in Bwari Area Council, Dabi Bako Primary Health Care in Kwali Area Council and New Township Clinic in Abaji Area Council.