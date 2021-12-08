FCT Minister congratulates Emma Ogbeche on reelection as NUJ Council Chairman

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has congratulated Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche on his re-election as the Chairman of the FCT Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, (NUJ).

The Minister said that his victory signified a purposeful leadership and accepted, considering he was the first Council Chairman to win a re-election bid in almost two decades.

Malam Bello also congratulated the Council for the peaceful conduct of the election and also felicitated with other members of the new Executive Committee.

The Minister welcomed the pledge by the Council Chairman to work with the Federal Capital Territory Administration to realize the objectives of “a city that works for all”.

He also pledged the continuous support of the FCT Administration to the NUJ especially in the collective bid of both organisations for entrenching good governance and the principles of democracy in the country.

He thereafter wished Mr Ogbeche and his team, a very successful tenure in office.

