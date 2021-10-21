FCT Minister condoles with Sen. Aduda over father’s death

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has condoled with Sen. Philip Aduda, representing the FCT over the death of his father, Rev. Tanimu Aduda, who died on Wednesday.

The Chief Press Secretary to the minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, in a statement on Thursday, in Abuja said that the Aduda’s family name was an institution in the FCT due to the efforts of the late parents of the Senator.

The minister, who was accompanied by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, on a condolence visit to the Aduda family’s compound in Karu, Abuja, prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Bello said, ” your family is now an institution in the FCT through the efforts of your parents of blessed memory.

” Your mother was always known and of course your father as well. Many of the people know the name without even knowing the face.”

The minister expressed appreciation to Sen. Aduda who he said had remained a brother to him since his appointment as the FCT Minister.

Bello assured the participation of the FCT Administration in the funeral of the late clergyman.

Responding, Aduda expressed appreciation to the FCT minister who was one of the early callers to the family compound, saying that the visit meant a lot to his family.

” The FCT Minister is the father of the FCT, the Governor of the FCT and the one in charge of the FCT.

” So, his visit means a lot to all of us and for him to have visited us has made us to be excited because we, as a family in the FCT, we take each other as one. So, we are indeed very grateful and very happy to have received him.”

The lawmaker described his late father as a wonderful disciplinarian who put his children on the path of righteousness and was responsible largely for their successes in life.

Until his death on Oct. 20, late Rev. Aduda was the Anglican Bishop of the Gwagwalada Dioceses. (NAN)

