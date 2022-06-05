FCT Minister condemns mob attack at Lugbe

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has condemned in the strongest possible terms the mob attack on Citizen Ahmad Usman which culminated in his death on Saturday 4th of June, 2022.

The Minister reiterated that no one had the right to take the laws into their hands, no matter the circumstances or perceived level of provocation.

The FCT Administration he said, will not tolerate any form of mob attacks on any residents of the Territory or the break down of law and order.

He called on the security agencies to ensure that all those who participated in this heinous act are apprehended and prosecuted.

The Federal Capital Territory, the Minister reminded residents was founded on the premises of national unity, peace and love for country and fellow countrymen. The action of the mob at Lugbe clearly negates all of these principles and will not be tolerated.

The FCT Minister assures residents of their safety at all times and urged them to go about their lawful affairs without fear of molestation.

He also called for their cooperation in securing their communities by reporting to the security agencies whenever suspicious persons or actions are identified.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

