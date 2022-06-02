FCT Minister commends Miyetti Allah for convening policy dialogue on Pastoralists

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has commended the leadership of Miyetti Allah’s Kautal Hore Fulani Sociocultural Association for convening the first Interactive Policy Dialogue and Cultural Festival.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the dialogue is: “The Future of Fulani Pastoralist in the country”.

Bello, represented by the Mandate Secretary for the FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat Malam Abubakar Ibrahim, made the commendation in his goodwill message at the event held on Thursday in Abuja.

“I thank the organisers of this event for the choice of Abuja, a host city for this important gathering. Your choice adds credence to our efforts of making Abuja a conference tourism hub in Africa and indeed across the world.

“I am informed that the aim of this interactive dialogue is to design a policy blue print for the future of the Fulani pastoralists in Nigeria as well as galvanize ideas.

“And discussions that will be vital for deliberations during the proposed conference on Peace and Festival of Arts and Culture scheduled in 2023.

“I hereby commend the organisers for this laudable initiative, which I must say is indeed timely,’’ the minister said.

Bello said that the meeting brought personalities with thought-out papers aimed at finding lasting solutions to the challenges of herders and pastoralists clashes in Nigeria and the sub Saharan region of Africa.

“It is my sincere wish that this two-day event will pave way for resolutions toward enduring peaceful co-existence, security of lives and property, unity and development of our beloved country, Nigeria,’’ Bello said.

Earlier, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State advocated for enhanced investment in addressing the numerous challenges bedeviling the Fulani pastoralist in the country.

“We are dealing with a problem (banditry and cattle rustling) that is decade in the making.

“Like I said under investment, social relations where this crisis is taking place is not unusual to find local support.

“So, we need to put more pressure so that leadership will help in mobilising more resources to deal with the problem within the West Africa, Sahelien and Central Africa.

“So we can lend our voices to support our leaders so that in Economic Community of West African States, African Union and even at the UN can be pushed for to support resource mobilisation,’’ Bagudu said.

The governor said that President Muhammadu Buhari had been lamenting about the problem and had attempted in different programmes to put money into the issue.

He, however, said that the quantum of money required to deal with the issue was much more than what was currently being mobilised because of other limitations.

Also, former Kaduna Central Senator, Sen. Shehu Sani, advised the Federal Government to provide basic education to the children of nomads as a solution to banditry and cattle rustling.

He also emphasised the need for the government to listen to all suggestions and solutions that could help in solving the banditry and cattle rustling in the country. (NAN).

