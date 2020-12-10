FCT Minister canvasses sustainable pension regime across Area Councils

FCT Minister of State Ramatu Aliyu, has called for prompt payment of accrued pension benefits and efficient management of group life assurance scheme for retirees.

Aliyu made the call at a two-day retreat on pension management system organised by the FCT Area Council Staff Pension Board in collaboration with the National Pension Commission, on Thursday in Abuja.

The minister used the occasion to called on pension managers in the FCT Administration to eradicate delays in remittance of pension contributions, and also ensure timely compliance reporting and issuance of sanctions, where necessary.

She called on stakeholders to come up with workable solution to improve pension remittances and services in general.

While commending the giant strides of the FCT Area Council Staff Pension Board in developing a sustainable Service Charter to guide staff, stakeholders and the public towards accessing pension services, she noted that provision of a sustainable service was in line with the present administration’s next level agenda anchored on good governance.

Akiyu tasked stakeholders and participants to assess the progress of Contributory Pension scheme in the FCT, with a view to making sacrifices towards a sustainable pension regime.

She urged the FCT Area Councils and FCTA agencies, to domesticate performance assessment towards effective service delivery in line with President Buhari’s directive to introduce performance measurement at all levels of administration.

The minister expressed confidence that the calibre of resource persons and participants, at the retreat, would guarantee a sustainable pension service delivery in the FCT.

Earlier, the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, said the retreat would improve efficient service delivery within the area councils, adding that the FCTA had always accorded top priority to pension issues.

Adesola, who called on the six Area Council chairmen in the FCT to take pension matters seriously, stressed the need for prompt remittances of all pension deductions to beneficiaries accounts. (NAN)