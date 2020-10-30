FCT minister calls for involvement of youths in peace building

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has called on religious leaders and other stakeholders to engage the youths towards ensuring sustainable peace in the territory. Bello made the call while briefing newsmen at the end of a meeting with the leadership of FCT Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday in Abuja. The minister also emphasised the need for the religious leaders to strive to make Abuja a peaceful city of unity in order to deepen national cohesion. “We had a very important meeting this morning, where leaders of the Christians faith in the FCT were appraised of the event of the last two weeks (#EndSars protest and its aftermath).

“We heard from them and we all jointly agreed that lets all strive to make Abuja what truly it has always being, a peaceful city of unity. “We also agreed that there was a need for all men and women of goodwill to engage the youths to really get to know what the issues are and not to shut them out so that we can jointly discuss to bring peace to our beloved city,” Bello said. On his part, the FCT CAN Chairman, Rev. Jonah Samson, said that peace was not negotiable in the territory and the country at large. “Just like you heard from the Minister, the issue of peace in our land is none negotiable. And it is something we have to rise to the challenge by engaging our youths; talk with them so that we have peace in the land.

“And also as Pastors we assure on our pulpits to continue to proclaim peace so that it shall be well with our nation. Basically, this is what we have discussed and all hands will be on deck to ensure that this is done,” he said. In attendance are the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, Chief of Staff to the Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, Alhaji Umar Jibrin and others. (NAN)