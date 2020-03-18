FCT Minister applauds FCT students, teachers performance in 774 YONSPA 2020

FCT Administration has joined the Federal Government to applaud and appreciate winners of the 774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award (774 YONSPA 2020) organized by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology through the presentation of cash gift to the second-place winner, Master Aimofumhe Eshiobomhe Sigmus.

Master Sigmus who represented FCT at the National Final competition of 774 YONSPA 2020 held in Abuja between 1st and 3rd of March, 2020 is a student of the FCT School for the Gifted, Gwagwalada.

In a brief ceremony witnessed by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu and other top officials in the Education Secretariat, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello commended the student and teachers of the school for doing the FCT proud. He said the cash gift was a token to Master Sigmus to express the appreciation of the FCTA for a wonderful outing.

In an interview after the ceremony, the Chairman FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB) Hon. Yahaya Musa Muhammad, commended the Honourable Minister of the FCT for providing the enabling environment to ensure that students have a conducive learning environment to put in their best.

He said: “If you go to most of our schools, you will see series of renovations, expansions, rehabilitation of laboratories, renovation of hostels and construction of new blocks of classroom. So, the enabling environment is being created to ensure that the students have conducive learning environment which is giving us the result we are seeing today”.

Also speaking, the Director, FCT Secondary Education Board, Mrs. Nanre Emeje said FCT public schools have been clinching prizes in various competitions, adding that it was only fitting that the school for the Gifted, being a science-based school, excelled in the 774 YONSPA 2020.

Her words: “All our schools are doing a lot and are making us proud. We want to thank the FCT Minister because he is focusing on us and any time we go to him, he helps us in coping with the challenges of making sure these students remain the best”.

Earlier, Master Sigmus had described the gesture as a source of encouragement for him and other students to study hard. He thanked the FCT Minister for the token of appreciation and words of encouragement.

Master Sigmus attributed his success to the hard work of his mother, school teachers and principal.

The Federal government had earlier awarded all three best students in the competition, scholarships to study up to Ph.D. level if they so desired.