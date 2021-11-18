FCT lawmaker offers scholarship to 270 constituents

Mr Micah Jiba, member of the House of Representatives, representing Abuja Municipal Area Council and Bwari Federal Constituencies, has offered scholarship to 270 of his constituents.

Jiba, while making the presentation on Thursday in Abuja, said that the gesture was to ensure that no child in his constituency was denied education and other necessities of life.

He noted that education was the bedrock of development in any society, adding that any nation that wants to grow must ensure its citizens have access to quality education.

The lawmaker called on all political leaders in the country to empower the youths through scholarships and skills acquisition programmes.

Jiba gave the assurance that the disbursement of the scholarship would be sustained.

He said that the gesture was to support the Federal Government and the Federal Capital Territory Administration towards improving quality of education in the territory.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Yakubu Daniel, thanked the lawmaker for the support, adding that it would go a long way to enable them realise their potentials.

He commended Jiba for always reaching out to his constituents. (NAN)

