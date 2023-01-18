FCT: Kuje Council Chair absolves self from teachers’ strike

By Gami Tadanyigbe

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council, FCT, Mr Abdullahi Sabo, has said that the ongoing primary school teachers strike of the Local Education Authority (LEA) in the area was not his making.

Sabo, said this on Wednesday in Kuje, in his reaction to the ongoing strike by the teachers, and added that education had always been a top priority of his administration.

He explained that there were lots of abnormalities during the employment of some teachers by the previous administration in 2018, which he attributed to the ongoing teachers strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalled that the teachers, last Monday embarked on an indefinite strike action over the alleged failure by the Council’s Chairman to meet some demands with the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the area.

However, sabo said that aside the huge liabilities he came and met on ground, the previous administration also employed unqualified teachers without cash backing.

According to him, vacancies declared for recruitment of primary school teachers was only 90, but the previous administration ended up employing over 1,000 teachers without any budgetary provisions.

He gave assurance that the council was putting in place necessary machineries to address abnormalities in the recruitment of some teachers by the previous administration so that they would get their entitlements and arrears.

“You can imagine employing a primary school leaver and somebody employed with a junior WEAC as staff of the Local Education Authority (LEA) in Kuje.

“I am assuring you that we are putting in place measures to address the ongoing teachers strike by God’s Grace.

“We will ensure that abnormalities are addressed for the betterment of our children’s education in Kuje.

“These are things we want to check, correct and put in perspective,” he said.

Meanwhile the Teachers’ Union Chairman, Mr Lucky Audu listed the demands of the union to include the payment of salaries for 2018 recruited teachers whose salaries were abruptly stopped by the council chairman in September 2022.

”Submission of the agreed template of payment of LEA teacher’s arrears to the JAAC Secretariat and continuation of the payment to concerned teachers.

”Payment of salary to 2022 reabsorbed teachers, who have been working through January to December 2022 without salary.” (NAN)