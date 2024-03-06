FCT Joint Unions Action Committee elects new leaders

Workers in FCT Administration and Federal Capital Development Authority, under the umbrella of Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC), have elected new leaders for a term of three years.

Mrs Rifkatu Iortyer, the immediate Vice President of the union emerged President unopposed in Abuja on Tuesday.

Other elected officials are Mr Musa Istifanus as Vice President, Mr Umar Abdullahi, Secretary and Eric Esemekhai, Treasurer.

The President said after the election that she would prioritise the welfare of workers in the next three years through constructive engagement with management of the FCTA.

Iortyer said that she would pool the knowledge and experience of workers to push for improved welfare package.

“Together we will put our heads together through teamwork to improve on where our predecessors stopped.

“My priority is the welfare of workers. This is because, if you are a leader, it is the welfare of members that is paramount and what should be on your mind,” she said.

She promised to have a cordial working relationship with the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, who has demonstrated high regards for workers and their welfare.

The president particularly said that Wike had already secured President Bola Tinubu’s approval for the implementation of the FCT Civil Service Commission Act, 2018.

She said that Wike was on the verge of appointing nine permanent secretaries for the nine secretariats of the FCT Administration.

“So far, he is in the right direction because the civil service commission has been our fight for a very long time.

“The union has not met with the minister, but we have put one or two requests, and he has answered us even without interfacing with us.

“Every of our requests is being considered; that is the most important thing. So, we expect that we are going to have a good working relationship with the minister,” she said.

The outgone president, Mr Korede Matilukoro, who served for two terms, said that the journey had not been easy.

Matilukoro described the implementation of the FCT CAC law, promotion of directors from between levels 10 and 15, to over 146 and the promotion confirmation, advancement, and conversion as some key achievements.

He said that under his leadership, the union secured land allocation for about 200 members for the development of FCT/FCDA Staff Housing Estate.

He said that so far compensations have been paid, building plan approval secured, including survey and other requirements.

He said that the new leadership would deliver the allocation for the benefiting staff.

Matilukoro said that the welfare of workers had significantly improved under his leadership among other successes, and urged the new leadership to build on what has been achieved so far. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai