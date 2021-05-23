Association of Model Islamic School (AMIS) has organised sporting activities and other attracting competitions for FCT Islamic schools to commemorate the National Children’s Day usually marked on May 27.

Speaking at the event on Sunday, the Chairperson of the association, Hajiya Simbiat Salaudeen said that the AMIS Children’s Day usually marked few days before May 27 in line with the Islamic calenders was designed to make the children stay healthy.

According to her, sport is essential in someone’s life if one must stay fit, hence the need to encourage the children to stay healthy.

She added that the event was also designed to allow the children make new friends from other schools as they come together to participate in different competition such as march parade, spelling competition, quiz and others.

“This programme, tagged AMIS Children’s Day, is Abuja chapter of Muslim schools; every May we celebrate our children knowing fully well that government earmarked May 27 as Children’s Day.

“We, as Muslims schools, we are not relenting, we have our days too in May to celebrate the Muslim children, although the date is not stable, we couldn’t do this in 2020 as a result of COVID-19.

“The sporting activities witnessing today such as football, badminton, volleyball, basketball, taekwando, karate is not only to make the children stay fit, it is also to groom them on leadership status.

“We are training them to become leaders on their own if they have to be anything in life and to be reliant on their own with various skills,” she said.

Mr Bolaji Bakare, the Public Relations Officer of the association, also pointed out that the programme was a way of contributing to the development of the society.

Bakare said that the programme was aimed at harnessing the capability of the children, and to make them have the feelings and vision of “I can do it”.

“They are already having fun, it is all about harnessing their energy positively and to make them happy, smile and be useful for the society and the country at large.

“This programme is going to be annual, some other programmes have also be planned for these children to make their future brighter.

“We have Christian as part of our teachers, we are promoting unity in diversity.

“Nigeria children have a lot of capability, they can compete favourably with their counterpart globally, we are providing that enabling environment for them to fly,” Bakare said.

Some of the children, who participated in the event, Fatimah Umar and Muhammed Adam, expressed their satisfaction about the event. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

