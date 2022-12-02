FCT-IRS trains tax officers on enforcement

By Cecilia Ijuo

The Federal Capital Territory – Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), has begun tax enforcement capacity and simulation training to prepare tax officials for enforcement drive ahead of 2023.

Mr Mustapha Sumaila, FCT-IRS Head of Corporate Communications said this in a statement in Abuja.

The training according to Sumaila is focused on overview of Nigerian tax environment, tax administration and processes-interplay with legal recovery of tax debt as well as prosecution for tax offences.

He said the training was also focused on “process for recovery of income tax before courts and criminal jurisdiction of courts on tax matters among others.

The communication head said the FCT-IRS Acting Chairman, Mr Haruna Abdullahi, at the training urged participants to take the training seriously.

Abdullahi, who was represented by the Director, Legal Services, Mrs Ngozi Jipreze said the scheduling of the training toward the end of the year was deliberate

He said it was to consolidate on the training they had from the beginning of the year.

The acting chairman said the training would equip members of staff with necessary information with regard to the relevant laws on enforcement with a view to preparing them for the task ahead.

According to him, the exercise is strategic and vital to ensuring tax compliance as it will complete the tax process from assessment to filing of tax returns and enforcement.

The FCT-IRS boss said the enforcement would not only focus on organisations but that individual taxpayers in the FCT would also be held accountable.

Sumaila said that more than 70 participants drawn from different cadres in the service participated in the training.

He said the training was facilitated by professors of law and tax experts which include Prof. Abiola Sanni (SAN), Prof. Gbenga Akingbehin, Mr Seyi Alade, Mr Lanre Akinsola and Mr OluKayode Fabunmi among others. (NAN)