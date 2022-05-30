FCT-IRS partners JTB on TIN registration

By Patience Omoha

Federal Capital Territory-Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) says it has entered into partnership with the Joint Tax Board (JTB) on Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) registration.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Head, Corporate Communications, FCT-IRS, Mustapha Sumaila.

According to Sumaila, the partnership was aimed at assisting FCT residents in obtaining their TIN with ease, ensure efficient service delivery and promote ease of doing business.

He said that the new TIN had unified database which uniquely identified individual taxpayers in the country, such that anyone who moved from one state to another could still use the same TIN.

“By this initiative, FCT has joined other states in the federation on the platform.

“With this development, taxpayers are hereby informed to note that requesting for TIN in the FCT can now be done in either of these ways.

“-Personal TIN request using Mobile devices: To do this, the taxpayer is required to download the JTB mobile App from the Play Store or Apple Store.

“This enables taxpayers to register their personal details and generate the TIN from the comfort of their homes/offices, using the JTB mobile App.

“-Personal TIN request using Web: This allows the taxpayers to request for TIN from the comfort of their homes/offices, using the website.

To do this, the taxpayer is required to visit the website https://tin.jtb.gov.ng/ and follow the instruction. Please, ensure the BVN details entered here corresponds exactly with your BVN slip.

“-Non-individual (Corporate) TIN request: Representatives of duly registered Corporate Taxpayers and Agencies can also apply via the JTB website or walk-in to any of our tax offices to request for TIN,” Sumaila explained.

He further said that taxpayers with TIN were to retain their current TINs.

“To check whether you already have a TIN, proceed to www.fctirs.gov.ng, click on find TIN on our E-service menu or visit https://tin.jtb.gov.ng to verify your TIN,” he said.

Sumaila also said that bank verification number (BVN) was now compulsory for individual TIN request and a valid CAC registration number for non-individual request. (NAN)

