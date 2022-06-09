FCT-IRS establishes independent tax office for IPPIS

The Management, Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has approved the establishment of an independent tax office for Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

This is contained in a statement issued by Mustapha Sumaila, Head Corporate Communications, FCT-IRS on Thursday in Abuja.

Sumalia said that prior to the separation of IPPIS to a new office, it was originally under the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) tax office.

He said that the management of FCT-IRS overtime, thought it necessary to establish an independent tax office for prompt and effective service delivery in order to improve revenue generation in the FCT.

According to him, the new office is located at No. 11, Block “D” Kwame Nkrumah Street, off Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Asokoro, Abuja.

“It began operations on June 1, and taxpayers are hereby advised to visit the office for any transaction related to IPPIS.’

“Ultimately, the IPPIS tax office will be in charge of taxes being collected from MDAs that are under IPPIS, and it will be headed by a tax controller with full staff complement,’’ he said.

The Acting Executive Chairman of the service, Mr Haruna Abdullahi, had during a stakeholders meeting said that the management had taken deliberate measures and approaches to introduce some reforms to boost revenue collection in the FCT.

“We have taken some measures in terms of innovations and reforms to change the narrative with a view to enhancing our tax collection for the territory.

“The benefits of these reforms may not be felt immediately but gradually and as time goes on, we will begin to reap from the seeds we have sowed.

“What I am saying in essence is that this transformation will have long term effects in terms of benefits for the service,’’ the statement said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

