President Buhari is presiding over the 42nd virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministries of Interior, Works and Housing, Finance, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are expected to make presentations at the meeting.

Those in attendance of the meeting physically included Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The Ministers of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Finance, Dr Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, FCT, Mohammed Bello and Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola are also physically attending the meeting.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other cabinet ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja, online. (NAN)

