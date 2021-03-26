The FCT Water Board says it will intensify efforts to restore supply to Kubwa, Gudu, Gwagwalada, Airport and University of Abuja residents by Monday evening.

Mrs Joy Okoro, Acting General Manager of the board, gave the assurance at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that residents of the affected areas have been hit with water scarcity for about a week, following disruption of supply to some parts of the FCT.

The disruption is due to the damaged pipeline feeding a major water treatment plant in Usuma Dam, Bwari Area Council of the FCT.

Okoro said that within three days, the damaged treatment plant in phase three and four that caused disruption of water supply would start working.

“We have issue with our pipeline that service phases three and four treatment plants which disrupted water treatment plant operations.

“We sent out water tankers to service all these people so that we can alleviate their suffering,” the acting manager said.

She further said that the customers in phase one of the Federal Capital City, Garki I and II , Wuse I and II, Asokoro, and Asokoro extension were having regular water supply.

” But those that are not getting water supply right now are customers in Kubwa, Gwagwalada, Airport, University of Abuja and Gudu.

”And, this is because the whole water line servicing the treatment plant has an issue,” she said.

Similarly, the Head of Department of Distribution, FCT Water Board, Mr Abolade Lawal, said they were working on the site where raw pipeline that services phase three and four treatment plant was affected.

Lawal explained that the raw water line serving the phases three and four treatment plans had an issue about a week ago and the water was gushing out.

”We pump it out and we seek for the assistance of SCC Construction Company, one of our closest contractors to come and verify exactly what happened.

“After pumping out the water, we realised that one of the viking joint failed at the joint.

”This brought out the issue of removing the reducer where the viking joint failed and, I have showed you one of the viking joints that failed on the ground that is going to be replaced now.

” We are practically making every efforts to ensure that all our customers have water. There is no issue on phase one of the city.

”When I said phase one of the city I mean Garki I, Garki II, Wuse I, Wuse II, Asokoro and Asokoro extension. They are having water right now,” he said.

Lawal further said that phase two of the city was working but the water was not enough to go round, so part of the phase two of the city was getting water.

” I am very sure that all our customers living in phase two of the city will surely get water in the night when pressure on the water reduces.

” Those that are not getting water presently are customers in Kubwa, Gwagwalada, Airport, University of Abuja and Gudu,” he said.

The head of department, however, said that the board sent out water tanker regularly to service all the people so that it could alleviate the suffering of people. (NAN)

