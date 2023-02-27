FCT: INEC cancels Abaji Area Council senatorial results due to over voting

By Angela Atabo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) FCT has canceled the results of the  Abaji Area Council senatorial election due to over voting

Prof. Sanni Saka, from University of Abuja, the Collation and Returning Officer for Abaji, made this known while announcing the results on Monday in Abuja.

Saka  announced the results after objections by some party agents because the numbers were not tallying .

Earlier, Saka had announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored  9542 votes  while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had 9547 votes.

The Labour Party  had 1789 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had 43 votes .

” The  total registered voters  are 66201, accredited  are voters  21473  while the total

valid votes  are 21112.

“The number  of  rejected votes  are 530, total votes cast  are 21373,” he said

Saka, however, said that INEC  would decide if there would be another election in Abaji and when.

Mr Sulieman Ango ,the APC Party agent, said that he called for the cancellation of the results because of some discrepancies in  number .

“I personally moved for the cancellation of the election of the Abaji Senatorial election and the reasons are not far fetched.

“We were here yesterday, while announcing the results they doctored a political party that did not participate in the election and a number was giving to it. So, by implication it looked suspicious and may certainly lead to litigation.

“That is one, number two, today again  after giving  them 12 hours, they came with another controversy in terms of the numbers allocated to different political parties. So, we could not reconcile the number of registered voters, total votes cast, invalid and rejected votes .

“So,  the result is full of contradictions and we are aware of the Electoral Act. So, in view of that it can’t be accepted.”

Ango said the result was suspicious and INEC  needed to do the needful.

Another party Agent, Mr Abdulrahman Mohammed, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)also objected the result due to unaligning numbers.

Mohammed said there was the need to rework the results and ensure that it met the criteria for free, fair and credible elections that spoke to the mandate of the peope.(NAN)