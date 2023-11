……FCT High Court grants Emefeile bail

The Federal Capital Territory High Court on Wednesday admitted the embattled former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to bail.

The court ordered that he should be released to his counsel and must be produced in court when needed.

The presiding judge, Justice Adeniyi, also ordered him to deposit all his travel documents with the court’s registrar.(NAN)

