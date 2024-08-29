FCT gov. sues for calm over PMAN crisis

Sydney Asowari, governor of FCT chapter of Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), has called on warring parties

By Joshua Olomu

Sydney Asowari, governor of FCT chapter of Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), has called on warring parties in the national leadership crisis rocking the association to embrace peace.

Asowari made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

According, him, PMAN has come a long way as a unifying body for all music artistes in Nigeria, and should not be distabilised by individual interests and sentiments.

“I want to address the current situation within our National body; as with any union or organisation, periods of disagreement and crisis are to be expected.

“However, I want to assure you that PMAN remains united, and these challenges are a part of our journey towards a stronger and more vibrant union.

“I urge our members to remain calm and steadfast, knowing that everything happening now is for the betterment of PMAN.

“We are confident that normalcy will be restored very soon, and we will emerge from this situation even stronger and more united,” he said.

NAN reports that the National Working Committee (NWC) of PMAN recently announced indefinite suspension of Pretty Okafor from his position as President, over alleged ‘unconstitutional actions and financial misconduct.’

Sunny Neji, the first Vice President, was then appointed to assume the role of Acting President of the association.

The suspension has sparked a heated debate within the association, with some members saying it was orchestrated by mischief-makers who wanted to smear the contributions and legacies of Okafor.

However, in an attempt to intervene, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the association directed that the NWC take no further actions concerning the suspension of Okafor.

The NEC, in a statement directed a halt to actions by the NWC on the embattled president until full hearing was conducted in accordance with PMAN constitution.

The NEC therefore resolved to appoint a National Disciplinary Committee to investigate the allegations of misconduct and breaches of the Constitution as alleged by the NWC.(NAN)