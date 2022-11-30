FCT gets new night club

By Naomi Sharang/ Priscilla Osaje

Tokyo Nightlife, a night club and restaurant in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would commence operations on Dec. 7, the founder, Segun Gabriel has said

According to a statement by Gabriel’s, the unveiling of Tokyo Nightlife will coincide with this year’s festive season saying that the club is located on No. 5, Lobito Crescent, Wuse 2.

He said: “The club has a capacity of over 250 people standing or sitting, high-quality lights and sound systems, international entertainers, the country’s finest DJs and a top-notch valet and security system.

“A peek into the interior also shows nicely spaced tables to guarantee customers comfort and emergency exits that meet fire safety regulations and industry standards,” he said.

Gabriel added that the nightlife was designed to make each visit an unforgettable experience. (NAN)