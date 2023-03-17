FCT Football coaches seek better facilities  

By Aderonke Ojo

Some football Coaches in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have called on the authorities to put in place standard football pitches and other facilities for the development of talents in the FCT.

They made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

They said that the state of facilities was hampering the discovery of abundant talents in the territory.

Cornelius Monday, coach of Tiki Taka FC,Abuja , said good pitches were a serious challenge for them and the players.

He said that most players have been unable to display their skills at the old parade football pitch due to its poor condition.

“The pitch we have here in Abuja is a major challenge, and this is not particularly to Nigeria, it cuts across so many countries in Africa.

“We know that facilities have always been our issues and this might continue because our African mentality of “let’s manage what we have that way”.

“We are just managing the field and it doesn’t allow us as coaches, to see good football by the players, but then, they have to adapt to the situation.

“May be, by the time they leave the shore of the country to other places, we will be able to see their best,“he said.

He appealed to the football authorities to ensure that standard football field and facilities were ground, to encourage upcoming talents in the country.

Monday said some talented footballers reached their peak after leaving the country for other countries.

He also called on the Federal and State governments to leave up to the expectations of the citizens by providing qualities football facilities nationwide.

On his part, Abdullahi Babangida , Head Coach of Turf Arena of Abuja, said that the issue of quality football facilities was serious challenge to the job of coaches` and players.

Babangida, said the popular old parade football ground in Abuja, was not good enough for competitions.

He said that it was always very difficult for players to display their talents because of the deteriorating state of the pitch.

The coach said that in spite that the Nigeria National league (NNL) and Nationwide League One (NLO) club sides, play their matches there, it is still below standard for a country like Nigeria.

He appealed to the FCT football organisers to as a matter of urgency, make concerted efforts to get good pitches in preparation for subsequent matches. (NAN)