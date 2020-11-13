FCT Fire Service saves property worth N3.96bn in 3 years

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Fire Service saved property worth over NN3.96 billion and responded to 1,844 fires in three years.

The Assistant Controller General of the FCT Fire Service, Mr Opetunsin Julius, made this known while delivering a valedictory lecture tittled: ” the Impact of Disaster on the Infrastructural Development of FCT, the Role of FCT Fire Service and my Testimony.”

He also said that the service responded to 136 rescue calls within the period.