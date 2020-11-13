FCT Fire Service saves property worth N3.96bn in 3 years

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Fire Service saved property worth over NN3.96 billion and responded to 1,844 fires in three years.
The Assistant Controller General of the FCT Fire Service, Mr Opetunsin Julius, made this known while delivering a valedictory lecture tittled: ” the Impact of Disaster on the Infrastructural Development of FCT, the Role of FCT Fire Service and my Testimony.”
He also said that the service responded to 136 rescue calls within the period.
Julius said that the impact of fire disaster on the infrastructure in terms of loss of lives, property, business activities and environmental had always been colossal.
”The National Fire Statistics, 2020, indicates that about N2.76 billions was lost this year to fire outbreak in the country.
“Notable fire outbreak on critical infrastructure in Nigeria in recent times includes; Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Auditor General Office, ECOWAS Secretariat, the DSS Headquarters, Kugbo Furniture Market to mention a few.”
He, however, said that with the timely intervention of FCT Fire Service and other relevant stakeholders, the monumental economic losses were brought under control.(NAN)
