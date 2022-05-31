FCT FA Cup: EFCC FC beat Setraco FC to move into quarter-finals

By Aderonke Ojo

Nigeria National League (NNL) side EFCC Football Club on Monday beat Setraco FC of Abuja 6-5 on penalty kicks to move into the quarter-finals of the 2022 FCT FA Cup Competition.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the match played at the Area 3 football pitch in Abuja, both teams stood toe to toe for a long time.



The game ended in a goalless draw after full time, before the Abuja-based EFCC FC side eventually took the against the lower league Setraco FC side.



Speaking after the match, coach of EFCC FC, Kabiru Adeyemi, told NAN that it was a battle to survive in the game.



“We played a very tough game and we had to win through penalty kicks.



“Setraco FC gave us a good fight, and we have learnt our lessons and we will work hard to improve on utilising our scoring chances in the next match,” he said.



The coach however acknowledged that it was going to be another tough game in the quarter-final stage.



“It’s going to be a big battle on Wednesday with an NNL side, FWC Champions FC.



“But we are leaving no stone unturned in our quest to win the FCT FA Cup,” he said.



Adeyemi added that the FA Cup competition is a contest of surprises.



“In the match played here in the morning, NAF FC who are the defending champions and are also playing in the NNL were kicked out by J 14 Academy 2-0.



“This put us on high alert and we had to restructure our team immediately and told our players to fight to the last whistle.



“But I am optimistic that we will win the FCT FA Cup by God’s grace, because we finished second last season and this season we are looking good so far,” he said.



NAN reports that 33 teams registered to play in the 2022 FCT FA Cup competition.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

