FCT FA Cup: EFCC FC beat Mailantarki Care Football Academy in final match

EFCC Football Club on Wednesday in Abuja defeated Mailantarki Care Football Academy 2-1 to win the 2022 FCT FA Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the final match played at the Area 3 pitch, EFCC FC struggled hard to emerge winners of the trophy.The Mailantarki Care Football Academy started strong, having more of ball possession as they looked to utilise the long balls and pin down the opposition. Both teams missed good goalscoring chances in the first half as they pressed on.On resumption of the second half, the EFCC FC defenceline did well in ensuring that their attacks were firm.But it was however Mailantarki Care FA who opened scoring against the run of play.Jabeer Hassan scored in the 62nd minute from close range following a brilliant cross from the left.Job Opanachi however got the equaliser for EFCC FC barely five minutes later after a brilliant finish.

EFCC FC however got the much needed relief when they were awarded a penalty kick which was scored by Emmanuel Icha in the 86th minute for a 2-1 victory.NAN reports that 33 male teams featured in the competition, and both the EFCC FC and Mailantarki Care Football Academy will represent FCT in the National Aiteo Cup competition.(NAN)

