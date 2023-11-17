FCT FA boss expresses disappointment over Super Eagles 1-1 draw against Lesotho

By Victor Okoye

Mouktar Mohammed, the Chairman, FCT Football Association has expressed disappointment over the Super Eagles’ 1- 1 home draw in Uyo with the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Group C Match Day 1 fixture was before a relatively-sparse crowd at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Mohammed told NAN that the game was one in which the Eagles were expected to have come out with an emphatic win.

He said that the boys were complacent and underrated their opponents.

“We are not the giants of Africa and three-time African champions for nothing and that was expected to have counted for something.

“These are the kind of games were we need to stamp our authority.

“But I was saying before the match that we must not underrate any team and certainly approach this with all seriousness, unfortunately we didn’t get the result we wanted at home.

“We are all disappointed and this now puts us on a nervous edge for our next away match which will even be a more difficult terrain,” he said.

Mohammed charged the team to ensure that they go back to the drawing board and correct all their mistakes ahead of their second group game.

He said the team has all it takes to still win the group and qualify for the world cup.

The FCT FA boss said that they must take all the positives from the Lesotho game and move on.

“We have no choice but to get a win because you have to be mindful that other results in our group will also determine things so we have to keep an eye.

“We have the players with the quality to do this job,” he said.

The Super Eagles will fly to the city of Butare in Rwanda to trade tackles with the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Huye Stadium on Sunday. (NAN)

