FCT emergency department to deploy space technology in disaster management

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has concluded plans to deploy space technology in disaster management.

By Philip YataiBy Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has concluded plans to deploy space technology in disaster management.

Its acting Director-General, Mr Abdulrahman Mohammed, said this during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA), in Abuja on Wednesday.

The MoU seeks to promote the use of satellite imagery and other space technology applications for emergency assessment and management.

The move, according to Mohammed, is to enhance FEMD’s activities as the lead coordinating agency of all emergency response in the FCT.

He said that the MOU would ensure application of space technology for disaster management, particularly prevention, preparedness, response and recovery activities.

“The MoU also covered the establishment of a Joint Steering Committee, training and capacity building for both operational and management staff of the department.

“Also, a Disaster Situation Room will be established under the agreement to strengthen disaster management in the FCT.

“The MoU also covers the exchange of information and data in the disaster management space,” he said.

Mohammed expressed optimism that the MoU would yield the desired results, assuring that FEMD would uphold its part of the agreement.

On his part, the D-G of NARSDA, Dr Olumide Adepoju, said that the agency would provide the necessary tools to ensure the successful implementation of the MoU for the benefit of FCT. (NAN)