FCT emergency agency saves 3,715 lives, salvages properties worth N1.2b in 2021 –D-G

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) saved 3,715 lives and salvaged properties worth N1.2 billion, during various rescue operations within the territory, in 2021.

The Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, made the disclosure at a news conference on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He also revealed that between January and December 2021, FEMA responded to 173 distress calls, adding that the calls were for incidents of floods, fire, collapsed buildings, drowning and gas explosion.

” A total number of 3,715 lives were saved from the various rescue operations within the period under review. 57 persons were, however, fatally injured during these disasters.

” The breakdown are as follows; 2025 lives were saved from flooding in the FCT, with the highest figure of 802, coming from the Trademore Estate flood incident.

” Five lives were lost to flooding at Trademore and Lugbe. The Agency recovered 26 vehicles during the rescue operations, while,183 houses were submerged during the period under review.

” On fire incidents, FEMA rescued 1,444 persons from various fire rescue operations. Of note is the Ebeano Super Market fire, where 74 persons were rescued.

” And the Kugbo furniture market with 102 lives saved and 300 lives from the Gwarimpa old tipper garage fire. 25 lives were, however, fatally injured in other fire incidents.

Similarly, Idriss said that the agency salvaged goods and properties estimated at over N1.264 billion from market fire outbreaks in 2021.

” Other rescue operations attended to in 2021 included incidents of collapsed buildings, where we were able to rescue 17 persons; we however lost two lives.

” Drowning incidents claimed one life while we rescued seven persons from various rivers.

” We recorded two incidents of gas explosion, thankfully no lives were lost. We also lost seven lives to a military air crash.

The D-G explained that when compared with the agency’s activities in 2020, the year 2021 indicated an increase in the use of the 112 toll-free emergency number.

He said in 2021, FEMA received 173 distress calls as against 153 in 2020, saying ” this is due largely to the sustained media campaign embarked upon by the agency.”

” We believe in proactive measures to mitigate disasters; hence we undertook hazard mapping of the FCT, vulnerability assessment as well as deployment of technology in our operations.

” These greatly enhanced our performance in 2021.” (NAN)

