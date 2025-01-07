FCT electricity consumers decry planned power interruption

Electricity Consumers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have decried the planned power interruption, while appealing to relevant authorities to hasten relocation process.

By Constance Athekame

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) had announced an impending power interruption in parts of its franchise areas between Jan. 6 and Jan. 21.

The consumers, who reside in Lugbe and its environs, Trademore Estate and Apo, expressed l displeasure on the development in a chat with NAN in Abuja on Tuesday.

The consumers said that they were not against the relocation of the transmission towers, but expressed concern about not having power supply for close to two weeks.

Mrs Comfort Maduka, a civil servant residing in Lugbe, said that the period of the relocation was too long.

Maduka said it would not be easy to cope with the situation as she had a lot of food items in her refrigerator.

”It will not be easy, having no power supply for two weeks as I already stocked a lot food items in my refrigerator.

”I want to appeal to those concerned to hasten the process of the relocation or if possible ration the power supply, ”she said.

Mr Gabriel Asemota, a welder and resident of Lugbe, said that it would be difficult to stay without electricity for two weeks.

Asemota said that relocating the transmission towers to allow for the dualisation of the Apo road was good, noting that two weeks without power supply was worrisome.

”Those concerned should find a way to hasten the relocation process to ensure that power supply is restored before two weeks,”he said.

Mrs Lucy Okorie, a business woman, resident in Trademore Estate, said that coping without electricity for over two weeks would affect her business.

Okorie, who sells drinks and water to survive, said that staying without power supply for two weeks will affect her business.

”I do not have a generator that I can use to power my freezer and ice block will be scarce, that means I will be out of business for two weeks,”she said.

Mr Stephen Ehimen, a banker, residing in APO, said that the process of the relocation was too long .

Ehimen appealed to those in charge of the relocation of the transmission towers to hasten the process or find a way of rationing power supply.

”We can not be out of power supply for two weeks, those concerned with the relocation of the transmission towers should do something to hasten the process, ”he said.(NAN)