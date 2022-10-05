FCT, Education Ministries, others make presentations as Buhari presides over FEC

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Bello and that of Education, Adamu Adamu are among those expected to make presentations at the meeting.

Also physically present at the meeting are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Head of the Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Also present are Ministers of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Finance Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed; Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq as well as Ministers of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri, Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba; Environment, Udi Odum are also attending the meeting at the council chamber.

Other cabinet members are expected to join the meeting virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

NAN reliably learnt that the meeting would also deliberate and consider the draft budget for 2023, to be presented by Buhari to the National Assembly on Friday. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

