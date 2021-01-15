FCT directs schools to resume Jan. 18, urges compliance with COVID-19 protocols

The FCT Education Secretariat has directed all schools to resume on Monday, Jan. 18, following the announcement by the Federal Ministry of Education on maintaining the resumption date.

Malam Leramoh Abdulrazaq, Acting Secretary and Director, Administration and Finance, issued the directive at a stakeholders meeting on Friday in Abuja.

Abdulrazaq urged heads of schools to ensure total compliance with COVID-19 protocols, school resumption guidelines and checklist earlier released for FCT schools.

“The FCT Education Secretariat has directed all Schools in FCT to resume accordingly,” he said.

He noted that the the Federal Ministry of Education had maintainef the resumption date of Jan. 18, after a comprehensive appraisal of the situation and extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Abdulrazaq said that the education management would always place the safety of the staff members and students as priority as they returned to their various schools for the new academic session.

He added that the secretariat had gone ahead also to ensure neccessary modalities were worked out for safe resumption amidst the second wave of COVID-19.

Abdulrazaq noted that in the wake of the October 2020 resumption, after the long periods of lockdown,the FCT Administration made adequate provision for all that was needed for safe re-opening.

He also said that schools authorities were directed to leave no stone unturned to ensure staff members and students complied to all laid down rules and regulations.

According to him, schools are enjoined to make use of all items provided already and close every gaps for the beginning of full academic activities.

He said arrangements were concluded for regular school monitoring and inspection by the Department of Quality Assurance and other Monitoring units of the various boards under the education secretariat.

Abdulrazaq, therefore, appealed to everyone not to toy with their health and security but play their roles in complementing and sustaining all the safety measures put in place by the FCT Administration.

He stated that the secretariat would intensify efforts to ensure no form of violation of rules in the pursuit of safety for all while the education standard in FCT would not be compromised. (NAN)