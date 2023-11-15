FCT Development Control organises football competition to promote staff bonding

By Philip Yatai

The Development Control Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has commenced the 2023 intra-department football competition to promote staff bonding and friendly working environment.

The Director, Mr Mukhtar Galadima, said during the kickoff in Abuja on Tuesday that the competition would also give the department a friendly outlook, away from the negative public perception about the department.

Galadima emphasised that the activities of the development control department were not always about demolition, but also about recreation and staff bonding.

“Right now, we are trying to change the narrative that Development Control is not just about demolitions and enforcements, it is also about engagements, friendliness, and family bonding.

"The tournament is also an opportunity to promote the physical fitness of our staff to enable them to carry out their functions effectively.

“The tournament is also an opportunity to promote the physical fitness of our staff to enable them to carry out their functions effectively.

“We also want our men to keep fit in line with the department policy that requires staff to come out for a walk around Wuse Zone 6 at the end of every month, including some aerobics,” he said.

The director explained that the football tournament was part of the department’s end of year activities. (NAN)

