FCT department rescues 3 men trapped in manhole

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) and other agencies rescued three men who were trapped in a blocked manhole in Abuja.

The other agencies involved in the rescue operation at Guzape, Asokoro District, are the FCT Fire Service and the National Emergency Management Agency.

The acting Director-General of the department, Mr Abdulrahman Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Mohammed explained that two of the trapped men were labourers engaged to clear up debris that clogged the manhole leading to a central sewage system.

He added that a buildup of trapped methane gas caused an explosion, resulting in both men being suffocated inside the manhole.

He said that the third person was a volunteer, who equally got trapped while attempting to rescue the two labourers.

“One of the rescued men is receiving treatment at the Wuse General Hospital, while the two others are at the Asokoro District Hospital,” he said.

The FEMD boss advised residents to refer maintenance of public infrastructure to relevant government agencies and departments.

He commended the emergency responders for averting what could have been a tragedy. (NAN)