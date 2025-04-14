FCT CP Urges Residents to Obey Traffic Laws, Keep Roads Safe

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao S. Adewale, has urged all residents of the Federal Capital Territory to obey traffic regulations and contribute to the collective responsibility of maintaining peace, order, and public safety.

In a statement from the Command Headquarters, CP Adewale emphasized that respecting traffic laws is a fundamental civic duty that ensures not only individual safety but also promotes national development.

He reiterated the importance of public cooperation in enabling the Police to carry out their duties effectively.

The CP stressed that parking and other road signs must be strictly obeyed to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic and reduce congestion, particularly in busy areas.

He also called on members of the public to desist from street trading and selling on the roads, warning that such activities obstruct traffic, endanger lives, and contribute to accidents and traffic congestion on the roads.

“The police are not adversaries; we are partners in progress,” CP Adewale stated. “Respect for officers, obedience to traffic regulations, and refraining from illegal roadside activities are vital to creating a safer, more organized FCT.”

He further warned that anyone found assaulting or obstructing officers especially those performing traffic and public safety duties will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The FCT Police Command remains committed to securing the lives and property of all residents. The public is encouraged to report traffic violations, suspicious activities, and emergencies via the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08033111911, or 07057321547.