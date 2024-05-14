FCT CP drums support for SLTV a Nigerian satellite pay TV

Benneth Igweh, FCT Police Commissioner has expressed support for SLTV, an indigenous Nigerian pay television.

He said approval has been given for the installation of decoders and satellite dish of SLTV in all the police division under FCT Command, in patronage of the Nigerian brand.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CP made the approval when a delegation of the team and partners of Metrodigital Limited, operators of SLTV paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Igweh, who received the visitors in company of his management team, directed that all six Area Commands in the territory should also benefit from the gesture, including the command headquarters.

He commended SLTV for providing an indigennous alternative to exorbitant and monopolistic satellite pay TV service providers.”

According to him, procuring the decoders is not just a demonstration of support for the brand, but to ensure that officers and men across the FCT have access to timely news and information in the office.

“We must appreciate and support our own that has come to ensure that Nigerians enjoy good and affordable pay TV service, and we are providing this to all our Area Commands and Divisions.

“However, I want SLTV to work harder so that we can have Pay AS You Go in Nigeria as obtainable in other climes,” he said.

Earlier in her remark, Princess Nikky Onyeri, Chief Operating Officer of Camroll Quest Ltd, who lead the delegation to the Command headquarters, said the visit was to explain the operations of SLTV to the Police boss.

She said the meeting was also an opportunity to thank the CP for lending his support for indigenous brands by attending the Post SLTV Launch reception held over the weekend in Abuja.

Onyeri who presented decoders and dishes to the Police boss said SLTV offers over 50 HD channels, including 10 sports channels.

She added that it shows live football matches from the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Seria A, and UEFA, among others, with a monthly subscription ranging from N2,5000 and N5,000.

“The Police are critical stakeholders in all aspects of our national life, and SLTV wants to work with it as a worthy partner in our collective service to our nation,” she said.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government, in a bid to offer Nigerians alternatives and enhance competition in the satellite pay television sector, had in March this year unveiled SLTV, an indigenous satellite pay television.

The launch event, held at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, saw the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, stating that “SLTV would provide Nigerians with real value for their money.”

He commended Metrodigital Limited, the operators of SLTV, for their patriotic initiative and expressed the Federal Government’s full support for the venture.

Just two months after the launch, SLTV has already gained popularity and acceptance among teeming Nigerian subscribers to the pay TV service because of its relatively low packages.(NAN)(

By Joshua Olomu