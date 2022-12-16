FCT council solicits NDPHC’s assistance for electricity distribution to community markets

By Veronica Dariya

Bwari Area Council of the FCT says it has solicited the assistance of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria (NDPHC) to distribute electricity to some major markets in the district.

The Chairman of the council, Mr John Gabaya made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Gabaya, who described the move as a bid for modern development, noted that members of his administration had recently visited the company to make the appeal.

He said that the council was grateful to NDPHC for its electrification projects at some parts of the council.

He said they were for the Injection Projects at Kubwa and Dutse- Alhaji and the request for more had been sent.

“It was against this backdrop we were encouraged to seek the company’s assistance in the construction of a dedicated electricity distribution infrastructure at our new Kubwa building material market.

“We will also need it at the Industrial Park and subsequently, on our other major markets and towns like Bwari, Dawaki, Mpape and Dei-dei, ” he said.

The chairman said that it was the hope of the council administration that the synergy between the council and the company would enhance the capacity of both parties to deliver their respective mandates to the citizens.

He said the development was targeted towards power revolution, adding that power was the most critical driving force in modern development, which made everything work accordingly.

He assured that both parties would ensure a successful outcome at the end, which was also expected to address the issue of power shortage in delivering goods and services in the district. (NAN)