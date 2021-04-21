Mr Bello Shagari, 33, a chairmanship aspirant in the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council polls has canvassed for increased leadership opportunities for young politicians in the country.

Shagari, an aspirant for the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chairmanship position under the All Progressives Congress (APC) made the call on Tuesday in Abuja after being screened alongside under aspirants.

The former President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria told newsmen that it was time young politicians take over the leadership of the country to effect the desired change.

“Youths are presently positioned to take over from the older generation with the backing of the not too young to run law.

“It is time to redress the exclusion of youths in politics and in the nation’s governance over the years,” he said.

He noted that the not too young to run law has paved way for young Nigerians with requisite capacities and qualifications, to aspire for positions of their choices.

“It is heartwarming that the Buhari-led administration has given more youths the opportunities of being involved in governance.

“We must however appreciate the foundation laid by the older politicians but it is time they hand over to the younger ones,” he said.

Shagari said that if elected as the council’s chairman, he would pay adequate attention to transportation, security, healthcare, education among other priorities.

“I have been a victim of the highway robbery syndicate popularly known as one chance. This will make me prioritise the transportation and security sectors.

“I would manage the area’s transportation system with efficient database of motorists to guarantee their safety,” he said.

The chairmanship aspirant also pledged to address the issue of multiple taxation and menace of task force teams through streamlining existing taxes in the council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) timetable for the election, indicates that party primaries and resolution of disputes would hold between April 1 and April 24.(NAN)

