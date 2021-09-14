FCT council intensifies campaign against cholera

Dr Sunday Goji, Head of Health Department, Bwari Area Council of the FCT, says intense sensitisation against the spread of cholera is on-going within communities in the area.

Cholera outbreak was reported in the area in March.

“I assure you the cases are reducing now compared to the outbreak in March.

“Active case search and sensitisation with a daily reporting to State Cholera Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), is still on-going,’’ he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Dr Goji said pragmatic efforts put in place by the authorities had helped to reduce the number of affected persons.

He said that the area council, in collaboration with the FCT Health Secretariat and other stakeholders put machinery in place to tackle the spread of the virus.

He added that the council began a Cholera Community Active Case Search since April, which enabled the health department to identify and treat affected persons as well as curb the spread.

Goji said the council also bought drugs and other consumables to complement those supplied by the FCT Health Secretariat, for the treatment of affected persons.

He added that the department was working with community leaders to intensify sensitisation of residents against cholera.

He urged residents to desist from unhygienic lifestyles, especially living in dirty environment, while also advising all to ensure proper harvesting of drinking water and washing of edible vegetables.

He listed some of the communities where sensitisation and intervention had taken place to include Mpape, Dakwa, Apiawoyi/old Dei-Dei and Daughters of Charity Hospital in Kubwa.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced in July that 526 persons had died from cholera.

It stated also that 22,130 suspected cases of cholera had been recorded in 18 states of the federation and the FCT. (NAN)

