FCT council boss reiterates commitment to improved healthcare services 

Mr John Gabaya, Chairman, Bwari Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has reiterated his administration’s commitment to improved healthcare services.

By Veronica Dariya

Mr John Gabaya, Chairman, Bwari Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has reiterated his administration’s commitment to improved healthcare services.

Gabaya made the emphasis on Monday while inaugurating a newly-constructed Primary Health facility in Kuchibuyi community at Byazhin ward of the district.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was in collaboration with WaterAid Nigeria and funded by the Church Of Jesus Christ of latter Day Saints.

NAN reports that the project was among other collaborative efforts by WaterAid Nigeria in the district, which includes providing Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)

He stated that his administration had implemented practical health reforms and progammes to improve and ensure that the district attained universal health coverage.

According to him, the facility is part of efforts to ensure quality, accessible and affordable healthcare, irrespective of financial status, religious beliefs, academic qualification or background.

The chairman also directed the immediate deploymemt of qualified and committed healthcare workers to the new facility to ensure effective delivery of medical services in the community.

In his remarks, Mr Nanpet Chuktu, Head of Programmes, WaterAid, lauded the council’s vision towards improving on the health sector, especially as it affected women and children.

According to Chuktu, the effort demonstrates zeal and passion for the well-being of the council, particularly to the pregnant women.

He called on relevant stakeholders in the council to support and translate outlined policies and schemes to sustainable action and service delivery.

“We believe that with this commitment, hard work and diligence, the chairman will succeed in attaining universal health coverage for all,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Basil Magaji, Director of Health in the council, said that the new health centre was designed to provide primary healthcare services to thousands of patients.

According to him, the facility is fully equipped to offer laboratory services, routine immunisation and antenatal care programmes, as well as basic primary care.

Dignitaries at the event include traditional rulers, councillors, heads of departments of the council secretariat, among others. (NAN)