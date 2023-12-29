FCT Correctional Service gets new controller

The Nigerian Correctional Service has appointed Mr John Francis as the new controller of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command.

A statement by Adamu Duza, spokesperson for the service, on Friday in Abuja, said Francis was deployed to the position by the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Francis replaces Ibrahim Idris, who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Controller General of Corrections in charge of training and staff development.

In his handing over speech, Idris, eulogised the personnel of the FCT Prisons Command for their support, adding that without them he would not have succeeded.

He expressed confidence that the incoming controller would take the command to the next level.

On his part, Francis praised his predecessor for his track record in the command, and asked for his continuous cooperation.

He promised to work with officers of the command to take it to greater heights.

Until his deployment, Francis was the National Chaplain, Protestant Nigerian Correctional Service Headquarters, Abuja. (NAN)

