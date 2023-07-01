FCT contingent completes Hajj rites, prays for Nigeria, leadership

By Chimezie Godfrey

The FCT Contingent to the 2023 Muslim Pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, has completed its Hajj rituals.

The Chairman of the Ministerial Task Team to the 2023 Hajj Operations, Mallam Bashir Muhammad, commended the members of the contingent for their understanding, cooperation and support.

The Chairman expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the FCT contingent, especially their prayers to Nigeria and its leadership.

Muhammad noted the challenges faced during the spiritual exercise as the operation lasts, but said that the FCT contingent has all returned to their base in Makkah and has continued to pray for the nation.

He thanked FCT Administration for the uncommon support to the pilgrims, especially by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola.

The Chairman lauded the zeal and commitment exhibited by Mr. Adesola; stressing that his fatherly disposition has gone a long way to make the job a lot easier.

The Ministerial Task Force has met in Makkah, Saudi Arabia as postmortem to appraise the performance of the FCT contingent and the situation is so far, so good.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

