FCT consumers turn to ‘awara’ as substitute for meat– Seller

Mrs Hannatu Musa, an ‘awara’ seller in Bwari Area Council, FCT, says more consumers have turned to buying ‘awara’ as substitute for protein.

Musa, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Bwari, said since meat was no longer affordable, some consumers had resorted to the use of `awara’ as substitute.

NAN reports that ‘awara’ is the Hausa version of Tofu; a meal made of Soybean curds; Soybeans are a richly healthy food; it contains several vitamins and is low in carbohydrate.

It is a common delicacy in the northern region produced in block form and eaten as snack.

Musa said that the snack had significant popularity in the north due to its health benefits and delectable taste.

She said that she had gained more consumers in recent times because people had realised it could serve as meat in foods, especially for those who avoided beef intake.

“I learned it is packed with protein and serves as an excellent alternative to meat for individuals looking to reduce their meat intake.

“I think that is why patronage for it has increased; lately, I have seen more people of different tribes come here to buy the snack.

“One of my customers actually told me he buys it for his entire family so that they can add to their meals.

“Since I cannot afford meat or fish regularly anymore and my children love it, I substitute it for meat.

“I think it is because it has a meat-like texture and flavour after it is fried; you can actually add it as an ingredient in soups and stews,’’ she said.

Musa said the delicacy was traditionally served with ground pepper or sliced fresh pepper, cabbage, and cucumber and could also be eaten with pap or ‘kunu.’

She said that in spite of its nutritional value, the preparation of ‘awara’ was time-consuming and challenging which was the reason people opted for ready-made.

Madam Christine Douglas, one of the consumers of the snack, told NAN that she had never eaten it until she came to live in Abuja five years ago.

She said that her neighbor, who was a northerner, introduced her to eating it and she had since then, taken queue to buy.

“I have introduced other women too to it: it is very delicious if well prepared.

“I like the way it is usually garnished: it goes well with rice and now that meat is expensive, I use it to balance my diet,’’ she said.

Dr Kemi Adegoke-Abraham, a nutritionist, said that the food, made from soybeans, had high vitamin content and low carbohydrates.

According to her, ‘awara’ is a good choice for those monitoring carbohydrate intakes.

“In addition, its low glycemic index in soybeans ensures stable blood sugar levels, rendering it a suitable option for individuals with diabetes.

“You know, soybeans also proffers a substantial dietary fiber content and according to some research, soybeans reduces the risk of breast cancer,” she said.(NAN)

By Veronica Dariya