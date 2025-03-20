FCT confirms another accident under Karu bridge

Chimezie Godfrey
The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has confirmed another accident on Thursday, under Karu Bridge on the Abuja-Keffi Expressway.

The acting Director-General of the department, Mr Abdulrahman Mohammed, who made the confirmation in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said no life was lost.

Mohammed explained that the accident occurred when a truck laden with fertilizer rammed into a Toyota Hijet truck and a refuse dump truck.

He said that the officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps have towed the affected trucks away to avoid traffic built up.

The D-G appealed to drivers to obey traffic regulations and drive with caution to stay alive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a driver of a truck on Wednesday, lost control around the same bridge and rammed into vehicles in a traffic jam.

The collision led to a massive explosion involving several vehicles leading to the death of 10 persons with more than 30 injured and receiving treatment in different health facilities. (NAN) 

