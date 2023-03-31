FCT committed on policy direction, empowerment in its 6 council areas

By Ifeoma Aka

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (FCTA), says it is committed to enthroning policy direction and empowerment in it six council areas.

The Deputy Director, FCT Archives, Mrs Florence Obi, stated this in Enugu on Friday during their special day at the ongoing 34th Enugu International Trade Fair.

Obi explained that in today’s rapidly-changing global economy, the ability to attract, retain and develop skilled human capital has become more critical than ever before.

The deputy director said that the council areas service Secretariat under the Federal Capital Territory Administration, is committed towards bringing policy direction and empowerment of its core objective in the six council areas.

She pointed out that those areas includes Abuja municipal, Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwari which could be highlighted as follow.

“Position of FCT Area council as models of development and service delivering towards building a first class capital city.

“Providing a supervising frame work to effectively coordinate the council areas human resources to enhance the economic development of the council’s Micro-, Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) and cottage industries.

“Build partnership that synchronise all development efforts for the overall benefit of the grassroots.

“Facilitate the coordination of communal self help and initiative aimed at improving the socio-economic condition of communities and villages in the council areas.

“Coordinating the area of agricultural produce, arts and crafts and small-scale businesses by participating in trade fairs and other economic fora,” she noted.

Obi, said, however, that trade Fair exhibition comes in as valuable resources for them to exchange ideas, share best practices and explore new ways of leveraging human capital to drive economic growth and prosperity.

In in a welcome address, the President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr Jasper Nduagwuike, commended the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on its Special Day at the fair, saying fair organisers are happy and pleased that the FCT has continued to sustain its participation in the fair.

He said that the place of FCT and its strategic place in national development cannot be over emphasized.

The president expressed his gratitude to the Minister of the FCT, Mallam Musa Bello, who was ably represented by the Assistant Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Wale Kazim Oladeji, for making it possible for the FCT to participate in this year’s fair. (NAN)