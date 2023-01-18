FCT CAN seeks support of NCPC

By Bridget Ikyado

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), FCT chapter has called for the support of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) for their one week prayer programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme is scheduled for Jan. 22 to 29 in Abuja.

Rev. Timothy Amakom, Chairman of FCT CAN, made the call during a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam on Wednesday in Abuja.

He advised Nigerians to intensify prayers for the unity and peaceful co-existence of the country.

Amakom said that prayers especially for unity remained the key to success of the country.

“Our role is to preach and ensure that peace and unity of Nigeria is sustained,“he said.

He said that no meaningful development can be achieved in any society without peace that is priceless and non-negotiable.

“It is in view of this that I want to call on Nigerians to intensify prayers for the unity and peaceful co-existence of the nation.

“Continued prayers among Nigerians will promote peaceful co-existence as well as strengthen the country to overcome all its challenges,” he said.

He said that the church will not relent in preaching and promoting peace as well as mutual relationship among the nation’s citizens.

Amakom described Pam as a quintessential leader, Teacher, a consummate administrator, an advocate for peace and a detribalized Nigerian ordinated by God.

Responding, Pam urged the FCT CAN leadership to ensure Nigerians, especially the youths, were law abiding, respect constituted authorities, avoid negative tendencies and live in peace.

He advised them to always teach the youth to tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

Pam said women and youth needed to be guided for a better society, adding that the main aim of CAN should be molding the youths for a better society.

“Be a voice to the voiceless”, he said

He pledged the commissions support to the association. (NAN)