FCT business owners groan over petrol scarcity

Business owners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed concern over the current fuel scarcity and how it’s affecting prices and delivery of goods and services.

Hajia Adebayo Adenike, a market woman in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that prices of goods and services have gone up as a result of the scarcity over two months ago.

“What we buy in the market has increased price since the beginning of the scarcity. Prices of Goods are multiplying day by day especially due to transport fares in addition to taking our children to school.

She also pleaded with the government to act fast so that everything would return to normal.

Michael Donald, a business owner, also said the fuel scarcity has affected the delivery of every commodity in the market.

“Things are getting worse; we manage to survive since we can’t close our shop because of the scarcity, both customers and the business owners are complaining.

“The cost of common things like sachet water have more than doubled and there seems to be no end to the situation, that is why we are calling on the federal government to quickly move in and save us,” he said.

Mary Samuel, a store owner, said she now only saw her goods being delivered once in a while due to the scarcity, unlike before when requests were overwhelming.

“Although consumers make so many requests, the supply mechanism is not there because we can’t fuel our delivery vehicles and can’t lay hands on dispatch riders who also seem over stretched,” she said.

Meanwhile, as the situation continues, the government is giving assurances that the scarcity is being addressed while urging fuel buyers to avoid panic buying.

Many fueling stations in Abuja city and environs were seen dispensing petrol amidst long queues.

